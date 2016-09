Sir, – It would be appropriate for unions representing the public sector to stop using the term “pay restoration”. The original pay levels at the height of the previous boom were in part funded by unsustainable property tax transaction receipts. A more appropriate term would be “affordable pay” to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to reflect what the rest of us are paid in the private sector. – Yours, etc,

ALAN NIXON,

Tuam,

Co Galway.