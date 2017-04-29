Patronage and pluralism in schools

Sir, – Minister for Health Simon Harris is to be commended for his intention “to bring proposals to Government to have a broader discussion about ownership in the health service, similar to that seen in recent years in education” (“Minister urges broad discussion on ownership in health service”, April 27th). However his suggestion that the Forum on Patronage and Pluralism in the Primary Sector (which recommended that religious schools in 28 areas divest to non-religious patrons) is a useful model to follow does not inspire confidence. Watching the divestment process has been like watching an uphill slow bicycle race – on an iceberg. It does not bode well for a similar process in respect of the health service. – Yours, etc,

ROB SADLIER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.