Pat Hickey and Brazilian justice system

Sir, – As a former honorary national secretary of Athletics Ireland, I had occasion to cross swords with Pat Hickey on a number of occasions. Our exchanges were robust, to say the least. He is a most uncompromising negotiator, which is not always a virtue when a solution to a problem is being sought.

That being said, I find it hard to believe that he is guilty of what he appears to be accused of. Whatever the case there is a legal procedure in place and we have no option but to trust in the Brazilian justice system. In the meantime, is it really necessary to confine him in a high-security prison? At 71 years of age, with known health issues, and having surrendered his passport to the authorities, he can hardly be regarded as a flight risk. Surely he could be released on bail so that he could oversee the preparation of his defence, and enjoy the comfort of his family. Better still if he could be returned to Ireland on the basis of assurances given.

On a humanitarian basis, I believe this is not too much to ask. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT NAGLE,

Dublin 7.