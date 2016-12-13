Parked cars blocking cycle lanes

Sir, – As a cyclist and driver, I constantly see cycle lanes blocked by parked cars, forcing cyclists to move out into the path of other traffic. I have also seen gardaí in patrol cars passing these vehicles parked on the cycle lane, and ignoring them. Ranelagh, in Dublin, is one of the worst areas for this problem, while on Kimmage Road Lower there are cars constantly parked in the cycle lanes on both sides of the road. So, is there a law prohibiting parking on cycle lanes, and, if there is, why is the Garda turning a blind eye to this dangerous habit that is putting the lives of cyclists in danger? – Yours, etc,

MARK LEACH,

Dublin 8.