Parents, social media and silly pictures of children

Sir, – I was fascinated to read Una Mullally’s entertaining article regarding parents posting their children’s photos on social media (“Why must parents put silly pictures of their kids on Facebook?”, Opinion & Analysis, September 19th). I think perhaps the most effective deterrent against such posts came from my younger son who, when quite a young teenager, said, “Don’t forget who’s going to choose your nursing home!” – Yours, etc,

PATRICK HOLLY,

Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

A chara, – Una Mullally’s view is that parents should not be posting endless photos of their children on social media. Indeed they should not. Obviously the thing for parents to do is to keep, as is traditional, the most embarrassing images of their offspring carefully in an album that can be produced whenever their child brings home a new boyfriend or girlfriend. The impact of such a volume of cringe-inducing delights would be woefully diluted if the images had already been available all over the internet for years. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – What right does Una Mullally have to undermine the pride felt by a parent as they walk hand-in-hand with their four-year-old child to their first day of school, and their desire to share that perfect moment with their friends and family? – Yours, etc,

ALAN KEALY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.