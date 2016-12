Sir, – Some of your columnists are fond of very short and one-sentence paragraphs.

Paragraphs are a useful device for organising material for the reader, and I wonder if I am alone in being irritated by lists of sentences pretending to be paragraphs.

One article I read in last Saturday’s Irish Times had 61 paragraphs of which 39 had only one sentence each. None of the paragraphs had more than two sentences. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN GRIMES,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.