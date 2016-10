Sir, – Further to “Judges critical of plan to alter eligibility for expenses” (October 3rd), there are overnight expenses for judges in some cases when only 8km from home and in general after 24km for District Court judges. The mind boggles. Perhaps it’s all based on the era when a judge had to travel around in a pony and trap. It’s a great country, surely.

Yours, etc,

VINCENT MURPHY,

Cork.