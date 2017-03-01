Oscar confusion

Sir, – The axiom that “there is no such thing as bad publicity” has long been accepted. One wonders, in the aftermath of the confusion at the Oscars, if PwC is about to test the truth of the statement. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Belgooly,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Poor old PwC. One expects better from the former auditors of Quinn Insurance. – Yours, etc,

P O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I note all the Oscar announcement envelopes were all the same red colour. Did the organisers ever hear of colour coding? – Yours, etc,

J BERNARD WALSH,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.