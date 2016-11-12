Ordination of women as deacons

Sir, – Many thanks to Msgr Tom Stack for raising the issue of women deacons (“Vatican commission may lead to formal ministry for women”, Rite & Reason, November 8th), and I hope the study commission on the diaconate of women will produce positive and speedy results.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that, almost 2,000 years ago, the pioneering and well-travelled apostle Paul commissioned many women deacons. His letters make reference to such women deacons as Chloe, Prisca, Aquila, Claudia and Phoebe. It is unclear if Paul’s commissioning process was ever disbanded, so why are there obstacles in the way of women deacons now? – Yours, etc,

