Opinion polls and the Eighth Amendment

A chara, – Colm O’Gorman says that “as expected” the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows that people in Ireland favour “expanded access” to abortion in Ireland (June 2nd). But, of course, the result should come as no surprise to anyone, given the relentless pro-abortion propagandising the Irish people have been subjected to by our one-sided media over the last number of years.

It is also not surprising that he should be disappointed by the large divergence between the poll results and the Citizens’ Assembly recommendations on abortion. He and the organisation he represents, Amnesty International, have long since abandoned defending the actual human right to life of the unborn in favour of the so-called “interpreted right” to an abortion. He puts the differences down to “gaps in public awareness and knowledge on abortion”. Obviously the propaganda hasn’t sunk in deeply enough yet for his tastes.

But I do think the result of the vote on the Eighth Amendment, if it ever comes, could be a rather unexpected one for the pro-abortion lobby. The poll clearly shows that the people of Ireland continue to reject abortion on demand; and the Eighth Amendment remains the only way to guarantee it doesn’t happen. Mr O’Gorman may think that the people of Ireland simply don’t know enough yet about abortion to fall into line with the liberal consensus when it comes to the destruction of unborn human life. However, I think they are well educated enough on the matter to understand that the Eighth Amendment has saved many lives over the years, and will continue to do so if it is retained. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.