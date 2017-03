Sir, – Rhododendron take about 13 years to reach reproductive maturity. It beggars belief that our National Parks Service cannot manage to remove new saplings once per decade and at least prevent the expansion of this pernicious plant. Having said that, it is time to get more ambitious and eradicate this plant once and for all. – Yours, etc,

Prof EUGENE O’BRIEN,

School of Civil Engineering,

University College Dublin,

Dublin 4.