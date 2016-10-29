Opera audiences and demise of Opera Ireland

Sir, – In response to the letter asking “where have all the opera audiences gone?” (Letters, October 26th) I would like to observe that a “lack of opportunity” soon translates into a perceived lack of support, as potential audiences simply get out of the habit of going to the opera.

The slow demise of Opera Ireland squandered one of Ireland’s greatest operatic resources, namely a loyal audience of regular supporters.

That this loss has never been redressed is hardly surprising given an ever-diminishing number of performances and the total lack of structured or co-ordinated public relations or marketing within the opera sector.

While the current Arts Council strategy of providing project funding on a competitive basis has enabled companies such as the Irish Youth Opera to evolve and demonstrate that it is viable to mount performances of the highest quality with the resources currently available, the “hand to mouth” existence for such companies precludes any long-term planning, not to mention meaningful audience development.

Surely the time has come for the Arts Council to transform “policy” into a genuine strategy that rewards creativity, resilience and success.

Rather than having to fight for survival, the opera sector warrants the support that will enable it to strive for a sustainable future.

Irish audiences and artists deserve no less.

– Yours, etc,

PAUL A McNAMARA

(Tenor),

Berlin.