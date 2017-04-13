Opening the pubs on Good Friday

Sir, – I do not consider myself religious, however I do find myself saddened by the abolition of the prohibition of pub opening proposed for Good Friday 2018.

The constant chipping away at holidays (religious or otherwise) does not do the consumer any favours in the long run – in fact we all end up at work for longer.

We lost St Stephen’s Day to consumerism just under a decade ago. We are now losing Good Friday, which is not a public holiday, so I hope everyone who should be at work the rest of the year, also makes themselves available that day for work.

It won’t be long until we seek to cater for those who want to shop or go to the pub on Christmas Day. I hope that day does not come as, I for one, do not believe we should cater to the interests of corporations and publicans 365 days a year.

We are losing something that makes us Irish and I am saddened by this. – Yours, etc,

RORY J WHELAN,

Drogheda, Co Louth.