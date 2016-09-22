Online edition – read all about it

Sir, – On learning that The Irish Times print version will no longer be sold in Britain, I indulged in some nostalgia. I recall first arriving in London for an interview and spotting a copy of The Irish Times wedged into a Sri Lankan’s newsagent’s corner shop on Tooting High Street. The sight gave me a sense of enormous wellbeing. I bought the paper for years afterwards.

Anyway, times change and I have a smartphone. Should one want to regularly read Irish-focused journalism of a certain standard, one must pay for it. I have just subscribed to the digital edition. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK EARLS,

Tooting,

London.