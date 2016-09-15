On the buses with Michael O’Leary

Sir, – Once again we are treated to the thoughts of Michael O’Leary, this time with regard to the Dublin Bus dispute (“Privatise bus and rail services, says O’Leary”, September 15th).

Apparently, there would be no strike had this been the private sector, which makes one wonder where the trams disappeared to while the Luas drivers were negotiating their pay rise.

I dream of a time when Mr O’Leary’s fanboys will finally discern the difference between squeezing a profit and running a public service.

That day may come sooner rather than later, especially if they are living along one of the unprofitable bus routes (ie, most of them) that would be cut the day after privatisation. – Yours, etc,

DAVID SMITH,

Artane,

Dublin 5.