Oireachtas prayers

Sir, – Referencing the continued practice of the Oireachtas morning prayer, R Cotter (April 4th) opines that “this is a Christian-majority country, and our elected politicians represent this majority”.

The difference between a republic and a “pure” democracy is that, in a republic, the minority has protection against the naked rule of the majority. Our politicians represent all of us, regardless of race, creed, or circumstance. That is the difference between civilisation and mob rule. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL MALONE,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.

Sir, – The best argument for getting rid of prayers before Dáil and Seanad business begins is that they are clearly not working. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Prayer in the Houses of the Oireachtas is surely a daily vote of no self-confidence. – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.