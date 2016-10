Sir, – It baffles me as to why those with offshore income are being offered a six-month “window” to get their affairs in order before a crackdown by the Revenue (“Offshore account holders get six months to pay up”, October 21st).

Surely it makes sense to crackdown immediately and recover the money.

Would I get a six-month “window” on my PAYE tax? I doubt it. – Yours, etc,

CONAN DOYLE,

Pococke Lower,

Kilkenny.