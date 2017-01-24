Sir, – I was disappointed to see “off-street parking” identified as one of the 10 renovations that will add value to your home (Home and Design, January 21st). There are many areas in our towns and cities where features such as cast-iron railings and granite plinths add to the character and value of our homes and our collective heritage. The conversion of lawns to concrete or tarmac has implications for the environment and managing flooding. Off-street parking also means that the adjacent part of the public street has to be kept clear of on-street parking at all times. The value and character of our homes are surely about more than just an immediate financial return. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’HARA,

Dublin 6.