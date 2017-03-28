‘Ode to Joy’ and Europe’s anthem

A chara, – Lara Marlowe is correct in stating that “France poses the greatest threat to the European project, if the extreme right-wing Front Nationale candidate Marine Le Pen becomes President of France on May 7th” (“Fate of European project may hang on outcome of French election”, March 24th).

However, she is incorrect in ascribing the EU anthem Ode to Joy to Bach. A Le Pen presidency would, indeed, be difficult for Brussels to Handel but Ode to Joy is not on Bach’s Liszt of compositions; it was penned by Beethoven. – Is mise,

TRISTAN ROSENSTOCK,

Baile Átha Cliath 7.