Objections to Apple data centre

Sir, – I read with interest that a High Court judicial review of An Bord Pleanaála’s decision to allow the Apple data centre in Galway has been sought. The objectors are using their valid and statutory right to object to the development, and they should be lauded for taking this stance, despite public pressure to the contrary. If any undue delay arises, Apple should not be annoyed with such objectors but with the protracted nature of the courts system. – Yours, etc,

JASON LEE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – It’s so nimby around the fields of Athenry. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.