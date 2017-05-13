Nurses and HSE’s choc tactics
Sir, – About a third of all HSE employees are nurses. They and teachers are the biggest professional groups in the State.
For anyone to suggest, in a serious forum, that nurses can be vaccinated against flu in exchange for chocolates is unacceptable, but when it is proposed by a senior HSE manager, the suggestion is recklessly destructive of the relationship between nurses and the HSE (“Give nurses chocolates to increase flu vaccine uptake, says HSE official”, May 11th).
I suggest that HSE management should be fed gobstoppers. – Yours, etc,
AOIFE LORD,
Tankardstown,
Co Meath.
Sir, – How would that HSE manager feel if I suggested that doctors’ vaccine uptake could be improved by incentivising them with bananas! – Yours, etc,
PAT O‘BRIEN,
Maynooth,
Co Kildare.
Sir, – Is there any possibility that Mick Wallace would wear a collar and tie in the Dáil if we gave him chocolates? – Yours, etc,
SEAN O’SULLIVAN,
Crossabeg,
Co Wexford.