Nurses and HSE’s choc tactics

Sir, – About a third of all HSE employees are nurses. They and teachers are the biggest professional groups in the State.

For anyone to suggest, in a serious forum, that nurses can be vaccinated against flu in exchange for chocolates is unacceptable, but when it is proposed by a senior HSE manager, the suggestion is recklessly destructive of the relationship between nurses and the HSE (“Give nurses chocolates to increase flu vaccine uptake, says HSE official”, May 11th).

I suggest that HSE management should be fed gobstoppers. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.

Sir, – How would that HSE manager feel if I suggested that doctors’ vaccine uptake could be improved by incentivising them with bananas! – Yours, etc,

PAT O‘BRIEN,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Is there any possibility that Mick Wallace would wear a collar and tie in the Dáil if we gave him chocolates? – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.