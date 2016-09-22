NTA and Dublin Bikes scheme

Sir, – Your editorial (September 17th) on expanding the Dublin Bikes scheme states: “As for further expansion, Dublin City Council has approached the National Transport Authority (NTA) for capital funding, so far without a positive response.”

That is not the case.

The NTA has already provided significant capital funding to support the scheme’s expansion; some €5.2 million supported the scheme’s most recent big expansion over 2013-2014. We have allocated €1.2 million in 2016 to fund the scheme’s expansion to Grangegorman, and we will look favourably at any future approach on the matter from Dublin City Council. – Yours, etc,

ANNE GRAHAM,

Chief Executive,

National Transport

Authority,

Harcourt Lane, Dublin 2.