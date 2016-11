Sir, – In a queue at Dublin Airport last week, my daughter Alex was curious about music notation on successive pages of her passport and asked me to read the music.

To our surprise and delight, it was the music of our National Anthem. Whoever imagined this subtle celebration of Irish musicality should be congratulated.

– Yours, etc,

KEITH DONALD

Chair of the Irish Music

Rights Organisation,

Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2.