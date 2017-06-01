Sir, – I regularly see the phrase “not fit for purpose” in our news media. In recent times I have seen the phrase used to describe the health service; the Garda Pulse system; Garda accounting practices; Tusla, the Child and Family Agency; the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement; residential units for the elderly; hospital operating theatres; and hospital maternity services. The list goes on. Perhaps we should look for the common denominator in all this. Can it be that the present Government is “not fit for purpose”? – Yours, etc,

TONY BURKE,

Baldoyle,

Dublin 13.