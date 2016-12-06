Not 100 years since Phoenix Park tunnel used

Sir, – I welcome the reintroduction of the passenger rail traffic under the Phoenix Park which unites the south of the city with the north side (News, November 21st).

However, I noticed an error which was repeated in many reports on the development.

It was suggested that the train carrying passengers through the tunnel under the park last month was the first to do so in more than 100 years.

In 1969, the Irish Exhibition of Living Art was staged in the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork as no suitable space was available in Dublin at the time. In order to allow artists and art lovers attend the opening, the organisers chartered a train to make the return journey.

The train left Connolly Station, travelled under the Phoenix Park and continued its journey to Cork.

As a lucky passenger on the fully-occupied train I can attest that a great time was had by all.

ROBERT BALLAGH

Broadstone,

Dublin 7.