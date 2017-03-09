Northern Ireland’s political landscape

A chara, – Hopeful signs from the elections in Northern Ireland were the cross-party voting between the UUP and the SDLP (which delivered an extra seat for each of them), the strong vote for the Alliance Party, and the still relatively good vote for the SDLP, the UUP and the Green Party. These broadly speaking middle-ground parties, together with some smaller groups, still achieved over 41 per cent of the total vote.

In the concentration on the approximately 28 per cent of the vote achieved by each of the two main parties, the continuing strength of the middle ground in Northern politics should not be overlooked. If, with the impending impact of Brexit, we are indeed entering a period of transition for the whole island, then the role of this centre ground will become all the more important. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Christopher McMahon is of course correct that “Northern Ireland represents 2.7 per cent of the population of the UK” and so it is “hardly surprising that the contest attracts little attention among our neighbours’ compatriots” (March 8th).

On results day, March 3rd, there was, however, one UK-based broadcaster offering highly professional, impartial, round-the-clock, commercial-free saturation coverage of the Assembly election results. It was BBC Radio Ulster. I very rarely tune into that channel but it did a truly excellent job of covering the results last Friday. Its tone was so refreshing and the coverage so very balanced.

Output from UK-wide channels (like BBC Radios 4 and 5-Live) tends to convey a very London-centric tone as the mildest quote from Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn can send anchors like Eddie Mair, John Humphrys or Andrew Neil into orbit. Likewise a service such as RTÉ Radio 1, which always excels at covering major political events south of the Border, cannot resist covering Northern politics from an unashamedly pro-nationalist and anti-Brexit perspective, and subjecting us all to frequent, irritating commercial breaks into the bargain. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.

A chara, – A majority in the North voted to stay in Europe. A way must be found to respect that vote. The only way that I can see is to switch sovereignty from London to Dublin, to leave the North as it is, keep the Assembly in Stormont, and allow the English monarch some role in the new state as the one to whom a section of the people owe their allegiance. It may seem like too much of a compromise for nationalists and republicans but I believe there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The New Ireland I envision is a state where the unionists must feel comfortable, where equality is paramount and where the human and civil rights of all citizens are protected in law.

Brexit has presented us in Ireland with a wonderful opportunity to move on from the past and into a new future where we work together for the common good of all the people of this small island. I believe it is worth a try, and I would urge the Dublin and London governments to do all in their power to encourage all the parties to pursue this way forward. – Is mise,

Fr JOE McVEIGH,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.

Sir, – As one of those who negotiated the Belfast Agreement, I must express concern that some media outlets, but certainly not The Irish Times, are suggesting that the result of last week’s election means that Northern Ireland is moving towards a united Ireland. The agreement makes it clear that it is not seats in an Assembly, but votes in a referendum which will decide the issue of a united Ireland. Last week 42.5 percent of the voters supported united Ireland parties and a majority of voters, 57.5 per cent, did not. Clearly there is no prospect of a united Ireland in Northern Ireland! – Yours, etc,

LORD KILCLOONEY,

Mullinure,

Co Armagh.