Northern Ireland’s political crisis

A chara, – It appears that when either side in Northern Ireland spots a light at the end of the tunnel then politicians order more tunnel. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Jude Collins’s observation that the Southern media’s recent treatment of Martin McGuinness marks a departure from an alleged “tendency to cast Sinn Féin politicians as pantomime villains or worse” may well be accurate (January 12th). If so, it is reasonable to wonder why this might be.

Could it be that Mr McGuinness’ honesty about his membership of the IRA has earned him a higher degree of respect than that afforded to other Sinn Féin politicians, whose honesty in this regard has been questioned?

Respect, like reconciliation, is also a two-way street. – Yours, etc,

BARRY FLANAGAN,

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Sir, – There has been much discussion regarding potential candidates for the RTÉ programme Dancing with the Stars. May I suggest Arlene Foster, who could learn the difference between stepping aside and stepping down? – Yours, etc,

AINE HOLT,

Baile Atha Cliath 15.

Sir, – Perhaps the present difficulties have presented an opportunity for some “outside the box” thinking with regard to the future of Northern Ireland. An independent state of Northern Ireland could simultaneously be a member of the Commonwealth and a full member of the EU.

While this may not satisfy the hardliners on either side, perhaps there are enough middle-grounders on both sides to carry the day.

The cost of supporting the current arrangement cannot be sustained, and there might just be enough goodwill from the US, EU and UK to financially support an independent Northern Ireland, at least in the short to medium term.

The young people of Northern Ireland deserve more than a recycling of the last 10 years. I sense a new generation rising. – Yours, etc,

PAUL MARTIN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Jason Fitzharris (January 12th) states that “for years Northern politicians have used the peace process to get the attention that many other troubled areas can only dream of”.

Maybe the Northern Ireland peace process gets so much attention because such great work has been done. The stage was reached where two political parties represented by two communities that were at complete odds with each other for so long now share a government. Sacrifices have been made to put a bloody conflict behind them.

Power-sharing in Northern Ireland is not perfect, but we cannot forget that it is also a huge success.

In the Basque Country, which we can define as another troubled area, an ETA ceasefire has been in place since 2011. Former ETA members like Analdo Otegi, inspired by the Northern Ireland peace process and the Mitchell principles, have made efforts to achieve a lasting peace and to advance their project for an independent Basque state exclusively through the political arena. Bildu, a political party in which many former ETA members have put their faith to advance independence, is not, however, the biggest party in the Basque Country, but still represent a significant minority of people. The only way to move forward is for all parties to come to the table and negotiate. The Northern Ireland example proves this.

So to say “we are already sick of them and their incessant drama” is disrespectful to the great achievements accomplished in Northern Ireland, an inspiration for many striving to resolve long-lasting conflicts. – Yours, etc,

PAUL SCANLON,

Santander, Spain.

Sir, – For many, many people, peace was an answered prayer. Let no one squander such a precious gift. – Yours, etc,

MARY RICE,

Sligo.

Sir, – The late Charles Haughey used to say that Northern Ireland was a failed political entity. For a while there I thought he might be proved wrong. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.