Northern Ireland elections

Sir, – In the last few days, we in the Republic were scolded by politicians and pundits on several radio programmes because we did not show enough interest in Northern Irish politics.

On Friday, as the results were trickling in, RTÉ 1’s Six One News had the Northern Ireland election as its lead item. BBC’s Six O’Clock News had it in fourth position, with pride of place going to Theresa May’s speech lambasting Scottish nationalists. – Yours, etc,

JAMES ROBINSON,

Riverstick,

Co Cork.

Sir, – More votes for the intransigent parties, and fewer for the moderates. Where are all the young people of Northern Ireland? Do they not know it is possible to travel forward in time? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – With the majority of Northern Ireland Assembly representatives wanting to remain in the EU, it would be a travesty if a Brexiteer became First Minister or if direct rule were reimposed. The pro-EU majority need a strong voice in the coming Brexit negotiations.

The EU should afford Northern Ireland the option of remaining in the EU, whether as an independent Commonwealth state headed by Queen Elizabeth or with other constitutional arrangements. – Yours, etc,

FRANK O’CONNOR,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.