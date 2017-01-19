Northern Ireland elections

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole (“DUP must be punished for its Brexit folly”, Opinion & Analysis, January 17th) proposes the prospect of Brexit as the opportunity for a Troubles-transcending progressive, Remain alignment in Northern politics.

He describes this as comprising the SDLP, UUP, and Alliance (“DUP must be punished for its Brexit folly”, Opinion & Analysis, January 17th).

By omitting the largest Remain party, Sinn Féin, is he not contradicting his own proposal? He seems to base the exclusion on the statement that Sinn Féin “has its own agenda in its war with the DUP”. This apparently posits the issue of parity of esteem as a Sinn Féin, “green”, sectional interest. Ironically, it is such thinking which prevents a Troubles-transcending progressive realignment. – Yours, etc,

COLM DORE,

Belfast.

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole states that the Ulster Unionists opposed Brexit. Not so. The Ulster Unionists advised supporters to make their own decision at a personal level and took no firm position prior to the referendum in June. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN KEENAN,

Belfast.