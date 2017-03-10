Northern elections

Sir, – A rather tetchy letter from Lord Kilcoyne (March 9th). A slightly irritable opinion article by Newton Emerson on the possibility of joint authority on the same day. Unionism wobbles. – Yours, etc,

MIKE SCOTT,

Trim,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Some believe the British media is far from disinterested regarding the Northern Irish elections.

If only this were so. In fact, the British media tends to be profoundly uninterested in that part of Ireland unless something or somebody is blown up. Contrary to the wishful thinking of some Northern unionists, the people of Britain proper have never truly considered Northern Ireland to be as British as Finchley and they never will. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN LANE,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.