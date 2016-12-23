Sir, – I don’t understand An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for a North-South electricity interconnector (“Plans for controversial pylon route from Co Meath to Co Tyrone approved”, December 21st). Apart from the fact that its implementation will blight the landscape from Meath through to Northern Ireland, why are we doing so in the light of Brexit?

Surely our future lies with Europe? We should be exploring a direct energy link with France to remain within the embrace of our ally, the EU. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The pylons are just plain ugly. Ireland’s landscape is beautiful. Why destroy the beauty with something that can be buried and unseen? Common sense should prevail. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DEVITTE,

Westport, Co Mayo.