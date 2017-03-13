North’s political landscape

Sir, – It was with a huge sense of relief that I read Lord Kilclooney’s letter in which he predicted, “clearly there is no prospect of a united Ireland in Northern Ireland” (March 9th).

Dublin simply cannot afford a financial millstone like Northern Ireland around its neck. Unlike, apparently, London. Though, post-Brexit, London may have to be a little less indulgent with this small part of its kingdom. For instance, will London be able to replace the forfeited EU grants to agriculture in Northern Ireland? Interesting times ahead for the United Kingdom. – Yours, etc,

VINCENT MacCARTHY,

Athboy, Co Meath.

Sir, – Pace Christopher McMahon (March 8th), the British media is far from disinterested regarding the Northern Irish elections. If only this were so.

In fact, as I suspect Mr McMahon meant, the British media tends to be profoundly uninterested in that part of Ireland unless something or somebody is blown up.

Contrary to the wishful thinking of some northern unionists, the people of Britain proper have never truly considered Northern Ireland to be as British as Finchley and they never will. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN LANE,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.