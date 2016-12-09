Norris Seanad defence ignores museum move

Sir, – In his ranting defence of Seanad Éireann against Fintan O’Toole, Senator David Norris (Letters, December 7th) conveniently ignores the issue of the temporary move of the Seanad to the National Museum of Ireland.

Why might that be Mr Norris? Over-active sense of entitlement perhaps?

– Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE

Ferrybank,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – The intemperate criticism by Senator David Norris (Letters, December 7th) of Fintan O’Toole’s commentary on the relocation of the Seanad to the hard-pressed National Museum conspicuously fails to address the issue. He clearly has a high opinion of the work of the esteemed Senators but their collective silence on this act of cultural vandalism is deeply depressing. – Yours, etc,

JOHN WADDELL

Barna Road, Galway.