Noisy audiences and classical music

Sir, – Last year, the National Symphony Orchestra made a rare visit to Cork City Hall for a performance of a Tchaikovsky symphony, among other pieces.

However, the whole experience was ruined for a number of reasons.

There was a couple in front of me who kept up an intermittent conversation throughout the entire concert.

A few seats away a man was constantly swigging water from a large plastic bottle, while here and there there were some other uncouth types texting away with their phones on silent mode.

The irritating, tepid clapping – applause for the sake of applause – that broke out after each movement of the symphony only added to the overall atmosphere of casual inattention.

Meanwhile I see that the Prague Chamber Orchestra is shortly to visit Cork’s Opera House to play Mozart’s Prague Symphony and other masterpieces.

It would be great to hear Mozart played by such a distinguished group of musicians but I think I’ll give it a skip given the last experience. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY HARTNETT,

Bishopstown,

Cork.