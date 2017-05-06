Sir, – I took my daughter to her first big concert last Saturday in the 3Arena in Dublin. I brought along earplugs for both of us. She is seven years old and told me she had a really great time. Upon leaving the venue though, she couldn’t figure out why others were not wearing some sort of ear defence. Without them, she would not have stayed five minutes, she added.

For me and my generation, it is maybe too late but so little seems to be done regarding noise levels at concerts, both indoor and outdoor. I took my wife to see the wonderful Jack L in the National Concert Hall recently and we had to leave due to the increasing decibel levels coming from the speakers as the concert progressed.

I hope something will be done to regulate concert volumes so that our concerns will not fall on deaf ears. – Yours, etc,

PETER FITZSIMONS,

Dublin 13.