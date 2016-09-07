Noddy’s domestic arrangements

Sir, – Garry Bury’s letter (September 6th), in which he states that any hints of a homosexual relationship between Noddy and Big Ears have been removed, forgets that, since our referendum last year, Noddy and Big Ears can get married. Parp, parp! – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

Sir, – Younger readers will doubtless be aware that Big Ears now has a house of his own. Noddy has presumably let out the recently vacated space in his house through Airbnb. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.