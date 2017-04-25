No Mass for a day in Limerick diocese

Sir, – In “No Mass for a day in Diocese of Limerick” (April 21st), Bishop Brendan Leahy warns that “that we need to prepare for a time when, even though priests are not available, each local community will be prepared to arrange for times of public prayer”.

The solution is in the hierarchy’s hands – ordain women.

Look around and see the wonderful examples of women ministering in other churches.

As the decline is set to continue, is there no man among the clergy, apart from Fr Tony Flannery, brave enough to state the obvious? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET ROCHE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.