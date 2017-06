Sir, – As a recent visitor to Ireland, I stopped at a Bank of Ireland branch near UCD to turn a €20 note into coins for a bus trip to the city. I was a little surprised on being informed that it did not handle cash at the bank, but even more so on being referred to the adjacent Spar shop for assistance.

One cannot blame the Spar shop for its reluctance to assume the roles unwanted by the bank. – Yours, etc,

Dr JERARD BARRY,

Engadine,

New South Wales,

Australia.