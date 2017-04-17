Next on the political agenda

Sir, – Now that Irish Water has been fixed (again!) when may we expect the Government to address the issue of variable mortgage interest rates, which are currently twice the EU average?

Must Paul Murphy & Co be persuaded of the justice of this cause before anything happens?

Or will the 300,000 variable mortgage holders across the country have to wait until the (forthcoming?) general election to register a protest of their own? – Yours, etc,

J A CAMPBELL,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.