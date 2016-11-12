New thinking needed on pay deals

Sir, – It is clear now that since the recent “Garda deal” the pressure on our minority Government is building each day as public-sector unions begin to flex their muscles on behalf of their members.

But bearing in mind the precarious state of the country’s finances, along with the unknown Brexit implications, surely some imagination is required from our political and public leaders.

Is it time now for action on the concept of a Dublin salary weighting, similar to that in operation in London? This would particularly benefit younger workers struggling to pay rent or saving for a deposit. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BROWNE,

Templeogue, Dublin 16.