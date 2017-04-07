New ‘Irish Times’ Editor

Sir, – As one who has not gone digital and who is one of “those who continue to read the newspaper” (News, April 6th), I congratulate the newly appointed Editor of The Irish Times, Paul O’Neill, another Waterford-born Editor.

I hope that Dublin 4 does not feel slighted. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL C O’CONNOR,

Waterford.

Sir, – So people will be writing letters to “P O’Neill”? Surely a first. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I understand that the next Editor will not have such a distinguished name but I’m sure he’ll do his best! – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.