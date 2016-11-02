New funeral rules

Sir, – The publication this week by the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin of a clear and concise statement of the church’s policy on the conduct of funerals is to be welcomed.

That the promulgation of this document should provide an opportunity for Declan Kelly (Letters, November 1st) to launch an attack on the Bible is shocking. If he were to characterise as “highly offensive” parts of the sacred scriptures of other religions, for instance, the Koran, would he find a platform for his views in your columns? I should hope not.

– Yours, etc,

PADDY BARRY

Killiney,

Co Dublin.