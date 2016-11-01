New funeral rules

Sir, – A statement from Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese says that funeral services should not take place in crematorium chapels but in parish churches. (News, October 31st)

I have attended funeral services for Catholics in the beautiful crematorium chapel at Mount Jerome in Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Classical music was played and it was a truly spiritual experience.

As for the new directive ordering that mementos of the deceased should not be placed on the coffin, but that a Bible would be more appropriate – may I suggest that a Bible is a most inappropriate item to be placed on many a coffin. Two of the funerals I attended were for gay men. This book makes horrendously offensive comments about homosexuality. Family, friends and partners of LGBT people should think twice before placing this book on the coffin of a loved one. They must be wary too of leaving this matter in the hands of clergymen, most of whom seem oblivious to the offensive material contained in this book. I would personally rather a copy of The Irish Times were placed on my coffin.

– Yours, etc,

DECLAN KELLY

Dingle,

Co Kerry.