New 30km/h speed limits for Dublin

Sir, – There has been a 30km/h speed limit operating in Dublin city centre for a number of years now. During peak hours, which last most of the day, it is practically impossible to breach this limit due to traffic congestion. Outside of these times drivers routinely ignore the 30km/h limit with the apparent approval of the Garda, who never seem to pull anyone over for the offence.

One can understand gardaí­ have better things to be doing than writing tickets for minor, technical breaches of silly laws, and the new limits will no doubt be given the same short shrift by the boys in blue as they gave to the equally ludicrous jay-walking and cycling laws.

Lobby groups might be great at getting laws passed, but getting them enforced is another matter entirely.

JOHN THOMPSON

Phibsboro, Dublin 7.