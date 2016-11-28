Neutrality – theory and practice

Sir, – I wonder what the unfortunate people of Iraq, Libya and Syria think of Irish “neutrality”? We supported UN sanctions on Iraq from 1990 to 2003 that cost the lives of 5,000 children, per month, according to UN figures. We joined in the demonisation of Gadafy and Assad, giving veiled support for insurrection. You can say what you like about de Valera but at least his comprehension of neutrality was based on the principal of equal treatment, not economics. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.