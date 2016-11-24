Neutrality and the Constitution

Sir, – The “row” between the Government parties on enshrining Ireland’s neutrality in the Constitution (“Row at Cabinet as Independents seeks free vote on neutrality”, November 22nd) brings to mind the wise words from Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor, when he wrote that, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

Given the reaction by the Government to events affecting Irish people at home and abroad recently, such as the election in the US, the continued imprisonment of Ibrahim Halawa in Egypt and the worsening effects of climate change, enshrining neutrality in the Constitution would be consistent with what can only be described as the entirely pacifist approach this county takes to international events that impact on Irish citizens.

However, I don’t believe now is the time to have a debate on the great work that the men and women of the Defence Forces do in continuing to save so many lives in the Mediterranean Sea when uncertainty in the world order may force the Irish people to take a stand, sooner rather than later, on whether or not we continue to sit on the sidelines or stand up and be counted amongst our European neighbours to prevent atrocities happening in the first place.

For that reason I believe the Taoiseach is right on this occasion. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel, Co Kerry.