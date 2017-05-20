Neutrality and 'sacred cows'

Sir, – It is correct of Paul Williams (May 19th) to say that we cannot participate in the EU “enjoying all the benefits it offers, while refusing to contribute anything to the safety and security of our fellow members”. The best way that we can do this is not through backing military confrontation but working steadily for peace and understanding, and using Irish neutrality in a positive way. This road does not entail giving in – non-violence has many tricks up its sleeve – but it will avoid the pitfalls of a militarist approach (Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, etc) that has the world where it is today. – Yours, etc,

ROB FAIRMICHAEL,

Belfast.