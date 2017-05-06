Neighbourly advice or meddling?

Sir, – It is astonishing to hear former US president Barack Obama and various European leaders endorsing candidates for the French presidential election, when there has been ongoing coverage and investigation into alleged outside interference in the recent American election. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH LEONARD,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Minister for Foreign Affairs Charles Flanagan has commented that he would not wish the EU to interfere in the UK elections.

Would this be the same Minister whose Ambassador to the UK lobbied Irish nationals, including myself, to vote against Brexit, telling them it was their duty to do so? – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Merseyside.