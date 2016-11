Sir, – Yesterday’s column by Fintan O’Toole presents a cogent and well-argued case for social partnership.

I hope that someone in the Cabinet is listening. The alternative, with its narrow self-interest and lack of concern for the least well-off, is already gaining purchase; its result, if not countered, will be bitterness and division. – Yours, etc,

KENNEDY P O’BRIEN SJ

Gonzaga College

Sandford Road,

Dublin 6.