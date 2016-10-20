Naval Service and hospital ship

Sir, – Surely there is one problem with the Taoiseach’s latest wheeze (“Taoiseach endorses plan for new hospital ship”, October 18th). Where are the surgeons and nurses going to be found to crew the Naval Service’s planned new multipurpose ship? The HSE is already short of nurses and appears to have difficulty recruiting sufficient doctors who can tell an ankle from an elbow for our land-based hospitals. In any case, I hope the ship will end up being moored off Dún Laoghaire to help tackle the trolley crisis in Dublin.– Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.